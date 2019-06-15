Fear and stigma mark life for gays in conservative Malawi

Fearing persecution after being outed as gay, Aniz Mitha fled Malawi.

Leaving behind his well-off Muslim family and four-year-old son, he headed for South Africa, where he became a sex worker to survive.

"The laws that we have in Malawi are incriminating. I wanted to get away from here. I had to take my chances," the 29-year-old told AFP.

For two years Mitha laboured as a male sex worker in the tough streets of downtown Johannesburg, eventually returning home.

Mitha's case highlights the problems in Malawi, a holdout in southern Africa, where legal liberalisation for gays is otherwise gaining speed.

Botswana this week joined Angola, Mozambique, Seychelles and South Africa on the path towards decriminalising homosexuality, with a verdict by its High Court to scrap decades-old anti-gay laws.

These landmark cases "set an important framework... which will hopefully be emulated elsewhere in Africa," Anneke Meerkotter of the Southern Africa Litigation Centre (SALC) told AFP.