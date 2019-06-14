Mozambique opposition leader must leave or 'we will kill him': group

A group purporting to be the military wing of Mozambique's main opposition party Renamo has threatened to kill the party's leader, Ossufo Momade, if he does not step down.

"We don't want Ossufo," a spokesman for the group, Mariano Nhongo, said at a news conference held on Wednesday in the mountainous centre of the country.

"If he doesn't want to go, we will kill him... he has destroyed our party," he said, surrounded by a handful of men holding assault rifles.

The group also threatened to derail talks between Momade and Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi aimed at the complete disarmament of Renamo, a former rebel group that transformed into a political party after the country's 1976-1992 civil war but which took up arms again in 2013 to challenge the ruling Frelimo party.