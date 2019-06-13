Zambian president threatens to fine miners who break law

Zambia will fine and break ties with mining firms that fail to operate according to the southern African country's laws, President Edgar Lungu said on Thursday, escalating a dispute with India-listed Vedanta.

Vedanta is fighting Zambia's decision last month to name a provisional liquidator to run its Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) business and is seeking international arbitration.

Zambia, Africa's second-largest copper producer, says KCM has breached the terms of its licence.

The dispute between Vedanta and the Zambian government has intensified concerns among international miners about rising resource nationalism in Africa.

Lungu said in a statement at a mining and energy conference in Lusaka that the government expected investors to operate within the confines of the law.