US envoy pushes for 'peaceful' Sudan solution

A US special envoy was set to meet Sudan's top military ruler Thursday to push for a "peaceful" solution to the standoff between protesters and generals following a deadly crackdown on demonstrators.

The diplomatic push comes after protesters demanding civilian rule called off a nationwide civil disobedience campaign and agreed to resume talks with the generals who ousted veteran leader Omar al-Bashir in April.

Traffic jams returned to downtown Khartoum and some shops in the capital's famous gold market began to reopen on Thursday as more residents and office employees ventured out.

Fewer troops and members of the feared paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, who protesters and rights groups accuse of leading the June 3 crackdown on demonstrators, were on the streets, according to an AFP correspondent who toured parts of the capital.