Algerian ex-PM Sellal in custody over graft allegation, state TV says

Algeria’s supreme court on Thursday remanded former prime minister Abdelmalek Sellal in custody over allegations of corruption, state television reported.

Sellal is one of the closest associates of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to be detained since protests broke out in February, demanding the prosecution of people the protesters regarded as corrupt.

Sellal, who served as prime minister and Bouteflika's campaign managers several times, is under investigation over "dissipation of public funds".

His lawyer was not immediately available for comment.

On Wednesday, the same court had ordered the detention of another former prime minister, Ahmed Ouyahia, for alleged involvement in corruption, including "awarding illegal privileges and dissipation of public funds".