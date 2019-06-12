Taboo-breaking TV soap on sex and women has Senegal in a lather

Cheikh hoists his second wife Mareme onto his shoulder and carries her to their rose petal-covered bed, where he lays her down.

The frolicking couple embrace and.... what happens next is left to the viewer's imagination as the camera suddenly switches to a pair of white slippers, the bedroom door closes and the scene ends.

In soap operas in other parts of the world, such coy depictions of sex would be considered unremarkable, even dreary.

But in conservative Senegal, where even an on-screen kiss is rare, the self-described monitors of public morality are in uproar.

The show - "Maitresse d'un homme marie" ("Mistress of a married man") - has also already been cautioned by the state's media watchdog for being too racy.

But defenders say the soap takes a desperately-needed look at relationship issues such as male abuse, the pain experienced by abandoned spouses and a woman's right to sexual pleasure.