Sudan forces arrest protest leaders after deadly crackdown

Security forces have arrested two prominent rebels and an opposition leader, aides said Saturday, just days after a bloody crackdown stifled hopes for Sudan's swift democratic transition.

The men were arrested after they held meetings on Friday with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who was in Khartoum on a mission to revive talks between Sudan's ruling generals and protest leaders on who should lead the country's next governing body - a civilian or a soldier.

It comes just days after Monday's crackdown by men in military fatigues on a weeks-long sit-in that left dozens of demonstrators dead.

Witnesses say the assault was led by the feared Rapid Support Forces (RSF) who have their origins in the notorious Janjaweed militia unleashed in the conflict in the western region of Darfur in 2003 and 2004.

The generals seized power in April after they ousted longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir on the back of months-long protests against his three-decade rule.