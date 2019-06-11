Rights group calls on Senegal to tackle Koranic school abuses

Children studying in Senegal's Koranic schools face "alarming rates" of abuse, including rape, neglect and imprisonment, Human Rights Watch said Tuesday, urging the government to reform the still-unregulated religious institutions.

In the Muslim-majority nation where religious leaders wield wide social and political influence, poor children have long been entrusted to Koranic schools, called daaras, for education.

In its report on the young students known as "talibes", the New York-based rights group and PPDH, a coalition of Senegalese groups, called on President Macky Sall to implement large-scale measures to protect tens of thousands of children living in unregulated daaras.

The report documents the deaths of 16 talibes from 2017-2018 from beatings, neglect or endangerment, and other cases of rape, sexual abuse and being forced to beg in the streets.