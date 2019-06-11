Kidnap worries in Ghana after Canadian abductions

It was a shocking attack; two young Canadian women grabbed as they stepped from a taxi outside a golf club in Ghana - and still missing one week later.

But the abductions have also shed light on other attacks in a country popular with tourists, raised fears of copycat Nigeria-style abductions, and sparked warnings of rising crime if security forces don't crackdown on the gangs responsible.

"Ghana had long had an enviable reputation as the safest country in West Africa, avoiding the violence that has plagued most of its neighbours," said Nnamdi Obasi, an analyst from the International Crisis Group (ICG).

"The rise of kidnapping for ransom could dent that hard-earned and well-deserved reputation. It could also harm tourism, an important industry for the country."

The Canadians, charity volunteers aged 19 and 20, were abducted last Tuesday, 4 June, in Kumasi, Ghana's second-largest city, some 200 kilometres (125 miles) northwest of the capital Accra.