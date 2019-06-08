Africa

Egypt says 4 suspected Islamists killed in Sinai

By AFP - 08 June 2019 - 14:20
Egyptian security forces said they had killed at least 26 "terrorists" since Wednesday.
Egyptian security forces said they had killed at least 26 "terrorists" since Wednesday.
Image: STOCK IMAGE

Egyptian security forces killed four suspected jihadists in restive North Sinai allegedly involved in a deadly attack this week on a police checkpoint, the interior ministry said Saturday.

It said the suspects were killed in a shootout as security forces raided a building used as a hideout in the town of El-Arish, and three assault rifles and a explosive vest were seized.

Since Wednesday's attack claimed by the Islamic State group on a checkpoint, southwest of El-Arish, the capital of North Sinai, in which eight policemen died, operations by security forces have killed a total of 26 "terrorists", according to the ministry.

Egypt kills 40 'terrorists' in crackdown after Giza attack

The couple, both aged 56, were in the seafood business and holidaying in Egypt when the tragedy occurred, Quynh's younger brother said
News
5 months ago

The hotspot of North Sinai in eastern Egypt has long been a centre of insurgents affiliated with IS.

In February 2018, the army launched a nationwide offensive against the militants.

According to official figures, around 650 militants have been killed since the start of the operation, while the army has lost some 50 soldiers.

No independent statistics are available and the region is largely cut off to journalists, making verification of casualty figures extremely difficult.

Egypt kills 14 suspected militants in raid after Sinai attack

Egyptian security forces have killed 14 suspected militants during a raid carried out in the restive Sinai Peninsula in response to a deadly ...
News
2 days ago

Egypt confirms arrest of 2 Germans, deports one: sources

Egyptian authorities have confirmed two German nationals suspected of attempting to join an Islamic State group affiliate have been arrested.
News
4 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Another Ford ablaze in Johannesburg
Grade 10 pupil stabbed to death outside Joburg high school
X