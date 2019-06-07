UN attacks 'ghastly' conditions in Libya migrant detention centres

The UN attacked Friday horrific conditions in migrant detention centres in Libya, with dozens dying from tuberculosis and hundreds scraping by on starvation rations while many others appear to have disappeared.

"We are deeply concerned about the ghastly conditions in which migrants and refugees are being held in detention in Libya," UN rights office spokesman Rupert Colville told journalists in Geneva.

According to UN figures, some 3,400 migrants and refugees remain detained in Tripoli, which has seen a surge in fighting since early April.

Despite the rampant violence and insecurity, the Libyan Coast Guard has picked up more than 2,300 people off Libya's coast and delivered them to detention facilities in the war-ravaged country.

Colville said that the UN rights office recently visited the Zintan detention centre, where 654 refugees and migrants were being held.