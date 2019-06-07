Uganda woman leads teens in fight for safer cities

Two years ago, Faridah's world changed - she and a friend were attacked by drug addicts on a poorly lit street in the Ugandan capital Kampala, their hometown.

Faridah escaped, but her friend was raped and killed.

But since that difficult night, her neighborhood has transformed. The local government installed street lights and signs and cleared clogged drains, and the unwelcome catcalls from motorcycle taxi drivers have nearly ceased.

"I don't want my girl to grow up and experience what I experienced - being called names when accessing the streets," Faridah, a 20-year-old mother of two who asked to be identified only by her first name, told AFP at Women Deliver, a major conference in Vancouver on gender equality.

One of the conference sponsors is Plan International, a child rights charity that operates Enter Safer Cities, a program that mobilizes adolescents to advocate for girls' safety in 10 cities around the world.

In New Delhi, 96 percent of teenage girls surveyed by Plan International say they don't feel safe. In Hanoi, authorities and teens are working to improve bus safety for girls who need to use public transport.

"Safer cities for girls are safer cities for all," said Alexander Munive, global head of gender equality and inclusion at Plan International.