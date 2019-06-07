Ethiopia PM bids to revive Sudan talks after crackdown sows 'terror'

Ethiopia's prime minister arrived in Khartoum on Friday seeking to revive talks between Sudan's ruling generals and protest leaders as heavily armed paramilitaries remained deployed after a deadly crackdown, leaving residents in 'terror'.

The talks mission by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came after the African Union suspended Sudan on Thursday until the military makes way for a civilian-led transitional authority.

The move by the African bloc was backed by the European Union amid a chorus of condemnation of Sudan's military rulers over Monday's deadly crackdown on a week-long sit-in outside army headquarters demanding civilian rule.

Since the deadly assault, fearful Khartoum residents have remained largely indoors, leaving the streets virtually deserted at a time when Muslims are normally out celebrating the Eid al-Fitr holiday.