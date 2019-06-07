Drawing the pain: Sketch therapy for C. Africa's war-torn children

The scratching of crayons on paper fills the air as the children at Lazare camp in war-ravaged Central African Republic draw scenes from daily life.

They draw armed men. Armoured vehicles. And they use red. Lots of red.

In a makeshift tent, glasses perched on her nose and her feet in the dust, psychologist Mamie Nouria Meniko pores over the creations -- an indicator of the children's mental health, and a much-needed outlet.

"Their problem is that they suffer daily exposure to violence," she says.

The 43-year-old Congolese runs a Red Cross programme at the displaced people's camp to identify and help kids suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

"Drawing helps children to express what they are feeling. It shows what children cannot say out loud," Nouria Meniko says.

"Sometimes, some of them start crying as soon as they start drawing."

Years of violence

The town of Kaga Bandoro housing the camp is a case study for the instability and violence that plagues the CAR.