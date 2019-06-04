Libya's warring rivals in 'existential fight' for Tripoli

Two months after launching a surprise assault on the Libyan capital Tripoli, the forces of strongman Khalifa Haftar are locked in a stalemate at the gates of the city.

Their initial lightning advance was stalled by militias backing the internationally recognised unity government, which rushed in to prevent Haftar from establishing what they deemed a new "military dictatorship".

The fighting has left more than 600 dead and 3,200 wounded, according to a Monday report from the World Health Organization.

With frontline positions fixed and fighting stalled, both sides have refused to negotiate a truce over fears their "own survival" is at risk, according to the International Crisis Group's Libya expert Claudia Gazzini.

AFP spoke with her in Tripoli about the conflict.

Is military win possible?

"When Haftar forces launched their offensive on Tripoli, they were banking on a swift entry into the capital and considerable international support.

They did not expect armed groups from two military power centres near Tripoli - Zintan and Misrata - would stand in their way.

But the latter did, and over time other fighters from across western Libya also mobilised to prevent Haftar forces from taking the capital.