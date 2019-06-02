Cape Town targets new air routes to lift South African tourism.

Cape Town plans to add routes to Australia and South America after last month reaching a deal with United Airlines for its first direct flight to the United States, the head of air access for South Africa’s top tourist city said.

South Africa is promoting tourism as a catalyst to help kick-start its struggling economy and aims to attract five million extra travellers, including four million international tourists, by 2021. Travel and tourism contributed around 426 billion rand, just under 9% of GDP, to South Africa’s economy in 2018, making it the largest on the continent, the World Travel and Tourism Council says.

Most travellers to Africa’s most advanced economy land at the continent’s busiest airport in Johannesburg. They then have to take a two-hour flight to Cape Town, whose white beaches, Robben Island and Table Mountain rank among South Africa’s top tourist attractions.

“If you look at our top ten of unserved markets, the United States is the highest,” Paul van den Brink, project manager at private-public partnership Cape Town Air Access (CTAA) said. Since 2015 CTAA has helped launch 15 new routes, including the latest American one, while expanding 19 existing routes.