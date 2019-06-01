Africa

Sudan recalls ambassador to Qatar for 'consultations'

By AFP - 01 June 2019 - 15:48
A spokesperson for Qatar's foreign ministry denied claims on social media the ambassador had been recalled and said it received official notification only that he was on "short leave".
A spokesperson for Qatar's foreign ministry denied claims on social media the ambassador had been recalled and said it received official notification only that he was on "short leave".
Image: File Image

Sudan's ambassador to Qatar has returned to Khartoum for consultations, the foreign ministry said Saturday, with the envoy set to fly back to Doha soon.

The diplomat was summoned "to Khartoum for consultations and...will leave to Doha in the coming hours" to resume his work, Sudan's ministry said.

Earlier in the day, a spokesperson for Qatar's foreign ministry denied claims on social media the ambassador had been recalled and said it received official notification only that he was on "short leave".

Sudan's decision to summon its ambassador came after the country abruptly shut down the office of Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera on Thursday without giving a reason.

The news channel, which regularly broadcasts footage of demonstrations that have taken place in Sudan since December, is funded by Doha, a close ally of former president Omar al-Bashir.

Sudan army ruler suspends civil rule talks

Roadblocks on key thoroughfares are being used by demonstrators to pressure the generals to transfer power to a civilian administration.
News
2 weeks ago

Sudan's military in April ousted Bashir after months-long protests against his authoritarian, three-decade rule.

The ruling military council's head Abdelfattah al-Burhan is currently in Saudi Arabia after travelling for a string of summits. He has already visited Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

The deputy head of the council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also visited Riyadh in May and met Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman.

Saudi Arabia and allies including the UAE and Egypt, broke off diplomatic ties with Doha in 2017, accusing it of supporting terrorism, which it denies.

Sudan's generals, backed by key Arab powers, have resisted calls from African and Western governments to hand over the reins of power.

Thousands of protesters have remained camped out in front of the army headquarters in Khartoum to pressure the military to cede power.

Scores protest in Sudan's Omdurman after shootings: witnesses

The deadly violence in and around the sit-in broke out just hours after the two sides announced they had reached agreement on the structure and ...
News
2 weeks ago

Sudan braces for strike as protesters pile on pressure

In a bid to step up pressure on the generals, the protest movement has called for a two-day general strike starting on Tuesday.
News
4 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

From apartheid to democracy: Decorated veteran police cameraman calls it a day
Angelo Agrizzi robbed by armed men at petrol station
X