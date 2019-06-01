Second defeated Malawi candidate wants presidential vote anulled

A second defeated candidate in Malawi's presidential election on Saturday launched legal proceedings seeking the annulment of last week's vote won by incumbent Peter Mutharika on grounds of fraud. annulled

Mutharika, leader of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), won the presidential election with 38.57 percent of the vote.

Opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera came second with 35.41 percent, while former vice-president Saulos Chilima got 20.24 percent, according to official results.

Both defeated candidates have alleged fraud. Chakwera has already launched a court battle to have the vote scrapped. Chilima said he would also make a legal challenge.

"We want the court to decide our case where we are challenging the presidential results," Chilima, Mutharika's estranged former deputy, told AFP.

"In fact, based on the irregularities that we have submitted, we would like the court to nullify the presidential results so that we can start all over again," he said.

Malawi has a "winner-takes-all" system, and in 2014 Mutharika also narrowly beat Chakwera, a former evangelist.