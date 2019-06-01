Nigeria's money-munching mamba tale ends in fraud charges

A woman in Nigeria who claimed a mystery snake swallowed nearly $100,000 (R1.5 million) of state funds under her care was charged with fraud on Friday, the anti-graft agency said.

Philomina Chieshe, an accounts officer in the education department of Nigeria's central Benue state, appeared alongside five others co-accused in high court in Abuja, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said.

The group were arrested after a probe last year into missing millions at their work place at the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), which oversees university admissions.

The suspects were slapped with eight-count charges of stealing 35 million naira (97,500 dollars, 86,950 euros), remittances from sales of forms by the state-run JAMB.