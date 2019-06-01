Botswana ex-president Ian Khama slams successor

Botswanan former president Ian Khama has accused his chosen successor of becoming an autocrat and threatening the country's reputation as a beacon of stability in Africa.

Khama, 66, last week left the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) in a culmination of a dramatic fall-out with President Mokgweetsi Masisi, who took office last year.

Khama told AFP that he took the "very painful" decision to leave the BDP because of the "immature and arrogant" attitude of Masisi's government.

"The person who I nominated to be my successor, as soon as he took office became very autocratic, very intolerant and it has led to a decline in the democratic credentials that we have a reputation for," Khama said in a telephone interview.

After serving the constitutional maximum of ten years in office, Khama handed power in April 2018 to Masisi, who was then his deputy.

Khama stepped down 18 months before elections, allowing Masisi to settle into the role and start campaigning.

But the two leaders have clashed so badly that Khama last weekend quit the party and declared he would campaign against it in the October elections.

Khama - whose father Sir Seretse Khama co-founded the BDP in 1962 -- said he was not joining another party but would back some opposition parliamentary candidates.

Election in the balance?

He said some senior BDP officials fear the party may be "heading for an election defeat" because they believe Masisi "has now become a liability".