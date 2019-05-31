South Sudan says renewing arms embargo is 'anti-peace'

The UN Security Council's decision to renew an arms embargo on South Sudan was "anti-peace" and will weaken the government's fight against rebels, a senior minister told AFP on Friday.

The Security Council voted Thursday in favour of extending sanctions against South Sudan until May 31 2020.

It includes an arms embargo, asset freezes and travel bans on some officials over their role in the country's civil war, now heading towards its sixth anniversary.

Information Minister Michael Makuei said the arms blockade only benefited rebels who had refused to sign a peace deal last September aimed at ending a conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced millions.

"Any arms embargo at the moment is an anti-peace measure," Makuei told AFP.

"There are people who do not want peace in South Sudan... All this is done in order to weaken the government so that it can be overthrown by the opposition."