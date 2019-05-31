Mozambique on a drive to raise post-cyclones reconstruction funds

Mozambique on Friday launched a two-day conference aimed at raising $3.2 billion (R47.49 billion) to rebuild infrastructure ravaged by two cyclones.

The UN-backed meeting, taking place in the devastated port city of Beira, is expected to draw about 700 experts from international organisations, the private sector and civil society.

The storms smashed into Mozambique in March and April 2019, hitting the centre and north of the country just six weeks apart.