Africa

Mozambique on a drive to raise post-cyclones reconstruction funds

By AFP - 31 May 2019 - 13:00
The streets of Beira in Mozambique after tropical storm Desmond made landfall on January 22, before the arrival of for tropical cyclone Idai and Kenneth which have proceeded to wreak more havoc and kill scores of people.
The streets of Beira in Mozambique after tropical storm Desmond made landfall on January 22, before the arrival of for tropical cyclone Idai and Kenneth which have proceeded to wreak more havoc and kill scores of people.
Image: Twitter/TinoMalinga

Mozambique on Friday launched a two-day conference aimed at raising $3.2 billion (R47.49 billion) to rebuild infrastructure ravaged by two cyclones.

The UN-backed meeting, taking place in the devastated port city of Beira, is expected to draw about 700 experts from international organisations, the private sector and civil society.

The storms smashed into Mozambique in March and April 2019, hitting the centre and north of the country just six weeks apart.

Mozambique islamists step up attacks after cyclone

Relief teams and UN agencies were still searching for survivors and distributing aid when the islamists returned to action.
News
2 days ago

More than two million people were affected and about 650 died.

Cabinet spokeswoman Ana Comoana told AFP the $3.2 billion target was determined by a technical study conducted by the UN Development Programme (UNDP), European Union, World Bank and African Development Bank.

The funds will be earmarked to rebuild infrastructure and support social needs and economic production in affected areas.

Militant attacks in Mozambique kill seven, threaten voter registration

Suspected Islamists have killed seven people in northern Mozambique in weekend attacks, threatening aid to victims of Cyclone Kenneth and paralysing ...
News
3 weeks ago

Mozambique records first cholera cases after Cyclone Kenneth

Fourteen cholera cases have been confirmed in northern Mozambique following floods caused by a powerful cyclone that battered the country last week, ...
News
4 weeks ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

From apartheid to democracy: Decorated veteran police cameraman calls it a day
Angelo Agrizzi robbed by armed men at petrol station
X