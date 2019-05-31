Angola's Jonas Savimbi gets public funeral, 17 years later

- Bloody death -

Early in 2002, a contingent of soldiers pursued the 67-year-old Savimbi across the vast province of Moxico in central eastern Angola.

On February 22, his pursuers caught up with him. He fought back but, riddled with more than a dozen bullets, soon died.

His body was rushed to the provincial capital Luena and buried in the main cemetery, with a cross of iron on the mound of red soil and the name "SAVIMBI Jonas" etched into the trunk of an acacia tree.

Many Angolans were reluctant to believe that the charismatic and controversial "Black Cockerel" was truly dead after many fake reports, but televised photos were compelling.

Rival sides swiftly moved towards a ceasefire in a conflict that had lasted 27 years.

- Funeral talks -

This year, after long talks, the government agreed with UNITA and the Savimbi family to hold a funeral this Saturday in the village of Lopitanga, central Angola, where Savimbi's father is buried.

DNA tests confirmed the identity of the remains, dispelling rumours that the body had been swapped or destroyed.

The deal was unlocked after President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, Savimbi's sworn enemy, stepped down in 2017 and was replaced by his defence minister, Joao Lourenco -- a succession that led to a mood of change.

Alleluia Savimbi, one of Savimbi's 30 children, notably saluted Lourenco's "political gesture" in allowing the funeral to go ahead.

"This is a further step towards reconciliation and was overdue," Alex Vines of the London-based think tank Chatham House told AFP.

"For all his faults, Jonas Savimbi was supported by a significant part of the Angolan population and his party UNITA is still a significant political force in Angola today.

"Seventeen years on - it was time further to heal the scars of past conflict and under a new head of state, Joao Lourenco, allowing this to happen is easier."

But the harmony has been ruffled by confusion over the handover of his remains to the family, which was scheduled for Tuesday.

The government said the family and UNITA delegation did not show up as arranged in Luena. But the family delegation was waiting in Kuito, around 400 kilometres (250 miles) away, where they said the handover had been set.

UNITA accused the government of "trying to humiliate" it while the government hit back, warning UNITA against making "political use of the situation".

The dispute reflects how Savimbi, the son of a preacher, remains a contested figure all these years later.