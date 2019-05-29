Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari sworn in for second term

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari was sworn in for a second term in office on Wednesday, vowing once more to tackle crippling security threats and root out corruption in Africa's key economy.

The 76-year old leader, in power since 2015 and re-elected in February, took the oath of office for a second four-year term in the capital Abuja.

"I do solemnly swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria," Buhari said, dressed in simple white robes and traditional embroidered cap. "I will preserve, protect and defend the constitution."

Buhari took the oath of office at what officials called a "low-key" ceremony.

It included red-carpet arrival flanked by bagpipers into a stadium packed with dignitaries and military guard of honour.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was also sworn into office.