Mozambique islamists step up attacks after cyclone

"The country is falling victim and we all need to understand the real reasons," President Filipe Nyusi said last week in a rare interview with the privately-owned Canal de Mocambique newspaper.

"The defence and security forces are putting their whole resources into this, so we can learn (the insurgents') motivation and who these people are."

The government refuses to confirm details of attacks, but AFP tracked the violence via local sources.

Litany of deaths

On May 3, as communities were still reeling from the cyclone, gunmen stormed the village of Nacate, in Macomia district, killing six and setting fire to a dozen homes.

The following day, the nearby villages of Ntapuala and Banga-Vieja were attacked, with four people killed, including a teacher driving a motorcycle and three others who died in burned houses.

Hours later, the villages of Ida and Ipho, in the district of Meluco, were torched after local people fled to surrounding forests.

The pattern has been repeated through the month.

Attacks have often forced the temporary closure of voting registration stations, according to the Center for Public Integrity, a Maputo-based civil action group.

On May 10, insurgents targeted the road from the provincial capital Pemba to the coastal district of Palma, where a major gas extraction project is being built.

Armed with rifles, the insurgents ambushed vehicles and killed two people travelling in a public minibus - a new tactic in the wave of violence.

One day later, in the village of Mangoma, the attackers beheaded two people walking along a dirt road. A third person was tortured and sent to tell locals to abandon their villages.

"In the days that followed, there was a climate of terror and the voter registration was paralysed because the population had fled," a local source said.

In another incident, gunmen opened fire on a funeral procession, killing two people as mourners ran for their lives.