Controversy erupts over Angolan warlord Jonas Savimbi's reburial

Angola's government and the main opposition UNITA party on Tuesday traded accusations over the handover of the body of rebel chief Jonas Savimbi, who is due to be reburied in his hometown on June 1.

The charismatic warlord, who fought Angola's socialist government in a 27-year civil war, was killed in a battle against the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) forces on February 22, 2002.

His death paved the way for a peace deal that brought an end to one of Africa's longest and bloodiest conflicts, which erupted after independence from Portugal in 1975.

He was buried the day after he died in Angola's eastern Moxico province. Six weeks after his death, his National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) movement signed a peace treaty with the MPLA government.