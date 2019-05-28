Sudan braces for strike as protesters pile on pressure

In a bid to step up pressure on the generals, the protest movement has called for a two-day general strike starting on Tuesday.

"The response to the call for a strike has been better than we expected," said Siddiq Farukh, a leader of the protest movement.

"The two-day strike aims to deliver a message to the whole world that the Sudanese people want a real change and they don't want the power to be with the military," he told AFP.

Protest leader Wajdi Saleh told reporters late Monday that there was "still no breakthrough" in negotiations but the protest movement was ready to negotiate if the generals offer fresh talks.

Saleh did not rule out an "indefinite strike" at a later date if the deadlock continues.

"But we hope that we reach an agreement with the military council and won't have to go on an indefinite strike," he said.