Peter Mutharika to be sworn in as Malawi president

Peter Mutharika will be sworn in as president of Malawi for a second term on Tuesday after a contentious election marred by allegations of fraud and vote-rigging.

The Malawi Electoral Commission announced on Monday that Mutharika, who heads the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), had narrowly won last week's vote after an injunction barring the release of the results was lifted.

Mutharika of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won 38.57 percent against former evangelist Lazarus Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) on 35.41 percent - a gap of just 159,000 votes.