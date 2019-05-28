Nigerian president vows corruption crackdown in second term

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to continue his crackdown against corrupt officials, in a tough speech ahead of his second term in power.

"My frustration is that we cannot move faster in prosecution and punishment of corrupt persons," Buhari told state television, in an interview broadcast late Monday.

"We made some progress, we recovered a number of fixed assets and money in banks including Europe and America."

Buhari, 76, was re-elected in February and is due to be sworn into office for his next four-year term on Wednesday.

He came to power in 2015 on a promise to tackle endemic corruption, but critics have accused him of a political witch-hunt as many of those targeted are opposition members.