US exchange students robbery suspects to appear in court

Two men are expected to appear in court this week in connection with the robbery of American exchange students and attempted murder of a bystander in Mamelodi, northeast of Pretoria, a fortnight ago.

Gauteng police said the men were arrested in Limpopo and Mpumalanga on Saturday. The pair had been on the run after they allegedly robbed 18 students and two professors from the US who were on an outreach visit at the VIVA Foundation School in Mamelodi East two weeks ago.

Police spokeswoman Brig Mathapelo Peters said: “The intelligence-driven operation will continue as police are optimistic that it is only a matter of time until the remaining suspects are arrested. Both suspects are due in court on Monday, 27 May 2019, pending confirmation of the court.”

Their accomplice, Service Maimela, is expected to apply for bail in the Mamelodi magistrate's court on the same day on 18 counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances and two counts of pointing a firearm. During the robbery, a teacher was pistol-whipped and a resident struck in the hand by a stray bullet as the suspects fired shots while fleeing the scene.

A team of investigators tasked by provincial police commissioner Lieut-Gen Elias Mawela was tipped-off to a carwash in Phase 3, Mamelodi East, where they discovered the same vehicle used in the crime a day before.

"The vehicle was processed, leading to the discovery of crucial evidence through which police were able to confirm that the taxi had been used during the commission of the armed robbery," Peters said.

Subsequently, Maimela was arrested at Pienaarspoort informal settlement in Mamelodi East three days after the robbery.