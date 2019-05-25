Zimbabwe's opposition MDC meets to elect leader

Zimbabwe's main opposition this weekend is expected to elect Nelson Chamisa as its next president in its first congress since the death of its revered founder, Morgan Tsvangirai.

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) is likely to elect Chamisa unopposed, boosting a party plagued by infighting since Tsvangirai's death and battered by an election defeat.

Tsvangirai appointed Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri as party co-vice presidents before succumbing to colon cancer in February 2018.

Chamisa, 41, then took the party helm, becoming its champion in the first presidential elections since the authoritarian Robert Mugabe was ousted.

He lost the historic ballot to incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa, an outcome that he says was rigged.

"We are going to get a new leader, Nelson Chamisa," party spokesman Jacob Mafume told AFP, a prediction that analysts agree seems sure.

"I think Nelson Chamisa will be elected to continue as the MDC president," said Gideon Chitanga of Johannesburg-based think tank, Political Economy Southern Africa.