Two journalists released in Libya: TV channel

Two Libyan journalists held by an armed group for more than three weeks have been released, the television channel they work for said Saturday.

"We congratulate the press world for the release of our two colleagues, Mohamad al-Gurj and Mohamad al-Chibani, who were kidnapped by Haftar's forces on May 2 while they were covering the assault on Tripoli," said the private channel Libya al-Ahrar, which is based in Turkey.

It said they were freed on Friday.