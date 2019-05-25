Botswana ex-leader Ian Khama quits ruling party

Botswana's former president Ian Khama on Saturday quit the governing BDP which has ruled since independence more than half a century ago, citing deep differences between him and his successor.

It is the first time in Botswana that an ex-president has abandoned the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).

Khama told thousands of supporters in his rural home town of Serowe that he made a "mistake" in choosing Mokgweetsi Masisi as the president.

"I came here today to tell you I am parting ways with the BDP. I am throwing away my BDP membership card," said Khama as he trashed his card.

"I don't recognise the BDP anymore".