Kenya's Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore to stay an extra year in post

The chief executive of Safaricom , Bob Collymore, said on Thursday that he will stay on in his role for an extra year at Kenya's biggest telecoms operator.

"I'm here until the year 2020," Collymore told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting. He was due to step down in August.

"I kind of owed the company... and the board and I agreed we will stretch that for a year."

Two company sources said late last month that Collymore had planned to step down in August for health reasons, but the government's insistence he should be succeeded by a Kenyan had delayed the announcement of a replacement.