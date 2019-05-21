Angola to re-bury body of rebel chief Savimbi

The exhumed body of Angolan rebel chief Jonas Savimbi, who was killed in 2002, will be reburied in his hometown next month, authorities said after DNA tests confirmed the identity of the remains.

The charismatic warlord, who fought Angola's socialist government in a 27-year civil war, was killed in a battle against the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) forces on February 22, 2002.

His death paved the way for a peace deal that brought an end to one of Africa's longest and bloodiest conflicts, which erupted after independence from Portugal in 1975.

He was buried the day after he died in Angola's eastern Moxico province.

Six weeks after his death, his Unita movement signed a peace treaty with the MPLA government.