Africa

Angola to re-bury body of rebel chief Savimbi

By AFP - 21 May 2019 - 13:48
Angolan former rebel leader Jonas Savimbi address the media at a press conference, in Umtata in the Eastern Cape 08 January 1997.
Angolan former rebel leader Jonas Savimbi address the media at a press conference, in Umtata in the Eastern Cape 08 January 1997.
Image: WALTER DHLADHLA / AFP

The exhumed body of Angolan rebel chief Jonas Savimbi, who was killed in 2002, will be reburied in his hometown next month, authorities said after DNA tests confirmed the identity of the remains.

The charismatic warlord, who fought Angola's socialist government in a 27-year civil war, was killed in a battle against the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) forces on February 22, 2002.

His death paved the way for a peace deal that brought an end to one of Africa's longest and bloodiest conflicts, which erupted after independence from Portugal in 1975.

He was buried the day after he died in Angola's eastern Moxico province.

Six weeks after his death, his Unita movement signed a peace treaty with the MPLA government.

Family of Angolan rebel Savimbi sue ‘Call of Duty’ makers

 The children of slain Angolan rebel chief Jonas Savimbi will try to convince a French court Wednesday that the wildly popular video game “Call of ...
News
3 years ago

DNA tests, conducted by laboratories in South Africa, Argentina, Portugal and Angola, confirmed that the body was Savimbi's.

"All tests agree," Minister of State Pedro Sebastiao told reporters on Monday.

The rebel leader will be re-buried in his hometown Lopitanga on June 1.

"It is a relief to know that it is his body, and that we will bring him back where he wanted to be buried," one of his sons, Alleluia Sakaita-Savimbi, told AFP.

Unita has campaigned for Savimbi to be given a dignified funeral, and President Joao Lourenco last year set up a commission to exhume and rebury his remains.

Lourenco came to power in 2017 as head of the MPLA party, succeeding Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who ruled for 38 years.

Graft, deprivation sharpen Angola's malaria outbreak

Heavy rains, filthy conditions, medicine shortages and endemic corruption have combined to make a lethal malarial cocktail for Angola.
News
1 year ago

Basson in bid to halt sentencing

An application by cardiologist Dr Wouter Basson to remove two members of an HPCSA committee sentencing him for unprofessional conduct will be heard ...
News
4 years ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Explained in 90 seconds: Zuma appears in court on corruption charges
Pedestrian throws rock into truck's windscreen in KZN
X