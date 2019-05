Egypt blackface sketch spotlights racism in region

An Egyptian comedian has sparked anger by using blackface in a sketch and mocking Sudanese people, drawing attention to what experts say is a deeper racism problem in the region.

Speaking Sudanese Arabic and wearing blackface, Shaimaa Seif chatted to Egyptian commuters on a bus as part of a sketch aired on the programme "Shaklabaz".

The footage was broadcast by the local affiliate of Saudi-funded MBC, one of the largest entertainment channels in the region, and offended many in the Sudanese community who voiced their anger online.

There have been calls to boycott MBC, but neither the broadcaster nor Seif have apologised for the sketch since it was aired on May 10.

"Was this supposed to make us laugh? While you were filming we were protesting with the people," said Marwa Babiker, a Sudanese doctor with a sizeable social media following.

She was referring to unprecedented mass protests in Sudan that led to the ouster last month of longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir.

Others turned to social media to criticise negative portrayals of Sudanese people, just the latest such incident involving Egyptian entertainers.

In December, Bushra, a well-known actress and singer, released a video clip showing a man in a black mask.

And during Ramadan last year, comedian Samir Ghanem and his daughter sported fake dreadlocks and darkened their skin for a TV series.

Eve Troutt-Powell, a Middle East history professor at the University of Pennsylvania, said blackface has "been a trope in Egyptian entertainment for over a century."

"There is a larger history at play behind the racist caricatures of black people in Egypt and other parts of the Middle East as well, and that is the history of slavery," said Troutt-Powell.