Violent kidnappings-for-ransom spread across Nigeria

Aminu Magami, a taxi driver in northwest Nigeria, froze in fear when more than 20 gunmen stormed an expressway one night in February, shooting into the air.

"One of them ran towards my car" as Magami was stuck, the road blocked. "I just sat there and raised my hands, begging them," he recounted.

Magami was taken hostage in his native Zamfara State, where he was held captive and tortured for nearly a month.

His home state is reeling from a spate of attacks, with 203 crime-related deaths and 281 kidnappings in the first three months of 2019, according to Nigeria's top police officer, Mohammed Adamu.

This is nearly half the 685 kidnappings countrywide in the first quarter of the year - an average of seven per day.

Another 1,071 people were killed in crime-related violence, Adamu recently told reporters.

In Nigeria, kidnappings for ransom have been a risk in the oil-rich south for decades.