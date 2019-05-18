In Angola's oil region, separatists accuse president of crackdown

Since he came to power in 2017, Angolan President Joao Lourenco has promoted himself as a transparent, moderate leader keen to draw a line under the 38-year rule of Jose Eduardo dos Santos.

But in the northern oil-rich province of Cabinda, Lourenco is accused of turning the screws on separatists who say they have been targeted by a new wave of state repression.

Cabinda is a small, poor, coastal province that produces 60 percent of Angola's oil - despite being entirely cut off from the rest of the country, sharing its borders instead with the Republic of Congo and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In January, the security forces targeted supporters of the Independence Movement of Cabinda (MIC), a small secessionist group.

About 70 people were arrested as they prepared for a demonstration to mark the 134th anniversary of the treaty that made Cabinda a Portuguese territory in 1885.

"What the Angolan state is doing to us is persecution. The authorities treat us as terrorists," Jeovanny Ventura, a longtime Cabinda independence activist, told AFP.

"And it has not improved under Joao Lourenco - everything we organise always ends up with supporters being taken into detention."