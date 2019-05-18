At disaster forum, storm-hit Mozambique says will seek help to build back better

Mozambique, which was battered by two cyclones in March and April, will hold an international conference in two weeks' time to drum up funding to help it build back stronger, its vice-minister for state administration said Friday.

"What we have learned from these cyclones (is) we need to build new infrastructure but resilient," Albano Macie told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on the sidelines of a global conference on preventing disasters, which ended Friday.

Mozambique hopes to attract donors, development banks and aid agencies with cash and technical expertise to the conference May 31 to June 1 in the devastated port city of Beira.

Its redevelopment plans include resettling families away from risky areas and rebuilding power grids, water supplies and other critical infrastructure in a more robust way, Macie said.