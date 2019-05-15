Ghana cracks down on 'Western Togoland' separatist dream

Police say the group not only has an anthem, constitution and flag, but is also training a militia force.

The Volta region is also a stronghold of Ghana's main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

'Storm in a tea cup'

A video taken by a local journalist of the arrests shows Kudzordzi leaning heavily on a carved wooden stick, flanked by men in combat helmets and automatic rifles leading him towards a military helicopter.

The retired teacher pauses, as if out of breath, before getting in.

Kudzordzi was flown to the confines of the high-security walls of Ghana's Bureau of National Investigations in Accra, accused, with seven other men, of being the group's leaders, and charged with treason.

They risk the death penalty if found guilty.

Kudzordzi - who was granted bail but could not meet the conditions - will next appear in court on May 22 with his co-accused.

A further 81 supporters have been released on bail on illegal gathering charges.

Separatists say the Volta area has a unique history and culture and warrants being its own country, but reject accusations of planning violence to achieve their goal.

"Our activities have always been in the open," the fugitive secretary of HSGF, George Nyakpo, told AFP.

Local lawmaker Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor accused police of heavy-handedness.

"We are in a democratic state, and you don't just arrest people because you think they have an intention to demonstrate," said Dafeamekpor.

"It's a storm in a tea cup."

'Craftiness of Britain'

The region's problems are deeply rooted in divisions created by its colonial past.

During the so-called "Scramble for Africa", Britain seized much of what is today Ghana, while Germany grabbed areas to the east, then Togoland.

After Germany's defeat in World War One, Togoland was split west-east between Britain and France.

When Britain abandoned its empire in 1956, Ghana was among the first African colonies to gain freedom.

The people of British Togoland were given a choice between Ghana and Togo, and Britain said nearly two-thirds opted to incorporate their area into Ghana.