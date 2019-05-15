Feud between Rwanda, Uganda strongmen takes toll

The people living on either side of the Ugandan-Rwandan border at Katuna never much considered the boundary: children crossed for school, workers moved freely and trade thrived.

That harmony evaporated in February when Rwanda abruptly closed the crossing, with queues of cargo trucks and thronging merchants turned back as soldiers from both armies marshalled along the forest-clad border.

The blockade is a result of the worsening animosity between Rwanda's Paul Kagame and Uganda's Yoweri Museveni, once close allies who backed each other into power, but whose relationship has turned deeply hostile.

The distrust between the presidents has burst into the open in recent months, with the pair trading accusations of espionage, political assassinations and meddling in each other's backyards.

The spat risks dragging in their neighbours, threatening economic integration and regional stability in an already conflict-prone swathe of the continent.