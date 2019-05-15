Be patient, urges Zim finance minister as inflation continues to climb

Arresting inflation has proven to be an impossible task for Zimbabwe’s finance minister, professor Mthuli Ncube. He says he needs another year to yield positive results.

Ncube, the former chief economist and vice-president of the African Development Bank and a professor at the University of Oxford in the UK, took up the finance hot seat in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s cabinet in August last year.

He vowed to turn the country’s fortunes around within half a year. “If you give me six months, you will see changes, significant changes,” he said at the time.

With those six months elapsed, however, there is no sign of inflation slowing down.