Adventist church says leaders, 21 others arrested in Burundi

The Seventh Day Adventist Church has accused the Burundi government of "harassment", saying that two of its local leaders and 21 others had been arrested in recent weeks.

"For more than six months, the Burundi government has increasingly harassed and abused the Seventh-day Adventist Church by imprisoning, beating, and intimidating Seventh-day Adventist church leaders and members," the church's United States-based president Ted Wilson said in a statement this week.

He said that on Friday last week, the president of the Burundi chapter of the church Pastor Lamec Barishinga and local field president Pastor Lambert had been detained - after the arrests of 21 other church members since early May.

The two leaders were detained after Bujumbura refused the church's attempts to fire Barishinga's predecessor who is close to the government, a local pastor told AFP late Tuesday on condition of anonymity.