Scores protest in Sudan's Omdurman after shootings: witnesses

Scores of Sudanese protesters blocked roads with burning tyres in Khartoum's twin city Omdurman Tuesday for the first time in a month after six people were killed in the capital.

An army major and five protesters were shot dead at a long-running sit outside army headquarters in the capital on Monday, the ruling military council and a doctors' committee linked to the protest movement said, just hours after the rival sides announced a breakthrough in negotiations.

Protesters gathered in the Abbassiya and Al-Arbaa districts of Omdurman, just across the Nile from Khartoum, with many chanting slogans against the military council, witnesses told AFP.

"Protect your homeland or prepare to die!" the protesters chanted.

In Arbaa, some blocked roads with burning tyres, a witness said, adding that troops deployed to the area.