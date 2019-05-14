Brother of Sudan's Bashir not in detention: army

Sudan's ruling military council said Tuesday that a brother of ousted president Omar al-Bashir who it previously announced had been detained was actually not in custody.

On April 17, the military council had announced that it had detained two of Bashir's five brothers - Abdallah Hassan al-Bashir and Al-Abbas Hassan al-Bashir.

"This statement was not accurate," military council spokesman Lieutenant General Shamseddine Kabbashi told reporters early on Tuesday.

He said on April 17 Abdallah had been arrested, and the next day Abbas was seen in an area bordering with a neighbouring country.

"Sudanese authorities have been in contact with this country but it has refused to hand him over to us," he said without naming the country.

"Then news came that he is in Turkey," Kabbashi said without specifying whether he was referring to recent media reports of Abbas being in Turkey.