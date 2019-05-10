Nigerian women protest against police over sexual assaults

Hundreds of protesters marched through the Nigerian capital Abuja on Friday demanding an end to police impunity, after officers were accused of carrying out a string of sexual assaults.

"Being a woman is not a crime," protesters chanted during the march, which was organised by several women's rights groups and civil society organisations.

"My body, my life," they added.

Dozens of women were dragged out of nightclubs, hotels and bars in Abuja last month in police raids, and then arrested for prostitution - a charge many furiously denied.

Testimonies from women given to AFP provide shocking stories of multiple and brutal sexual assaults carried out by police officers after their arrest.