Togo changes law to let president stand for two more terms

Togo's parliament has voted a constitutional change allowing President Faure Gnassingbe, whose family has ruled the small West African country since 1967, to run two more times and potentially remain in power until 2030.

In 2005, Gnassingbe succeeded his father, General Gnassingbe Eyadema, who seized power in a coup more than 50 years ago and ruled with an iron fist till his death.

All 90 lawmakers present voted late Wednesday to approve the change. One other lawmaker was absent.

The new law now caps presidents to serving two terms, but also means Gnassingbe can stand for the next two elections, in 2020 and 2025, as it does not apply retroactively.

"The President of the Republic is elected by universal suffrage... for a term of five years, renewable once," the new text of the constitution read, which also made the presidential election a two-round race.