Female truck drivers change gears in Ghana

Rumbling along the rutted roads of Ghana at the wheel of her giant truck, Abigail Asumadu-Amoah turns heads but keeps her focus.

She is one of 21 drivers working for Ladybird Logistics, a company that claims to be "the first company globally to employ only female drivers."

In a tough industry dominated by men, the women are changing attitudes.

"What men can do, women can also do," said Asumadu-Amoah, who hopes other women will be inspired by their achievement. "It's (a question of) determination."

Ladybird's all-women team drive 47,000-litre trucks, delivering fuel to Ghana's gold mines.

But for Asumadu-Amoah, 44, the biggest challenges she faces are the state of the pot-holed roads in the West African country.

"Drive defensively and carefully," Asumadu-Amoah said, of her approach to her work, as she waited for her tanker to fill with fuel from a depot in the coastal port of Takoradi, some 225 kilometres (140 miles) west of Ghana's capital, Accra.

The transport sector is a big employer in Ghana but is dominated by men.

- Fuel thieves -

Nearly eight percent of men in Ghana work in the transport and storage sector, according to government figures, compared to only 0.3 percent of women.

But there was a problem, said William Tewiah, managing director of Ghana's Zen Petroleum, a major fuel transport company delivering supplies to industry across the region.

Drivers would fill up their tankers with fuel in Takoradi before driving to mining sites across Ghana.

On the way however, they would syphon off supplies for themselves on a grand scale.

Some months, the company could lose as much as 50,000 dollars (44,000 euros) in stolen fuel, Tewiah said.

Looking for a solution, he said he realised that something new was needed and that hiring women could be the answer.

Since women would be coming in fresh to the industry, they would have a "completely different mind-set", he added.