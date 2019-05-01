Zimbabwe begins exhuming victims of Mugabe-era massacre

A Zimbabwean organisation has started exhuming the remains of victims of a government massacre during former president Robert Mugabe's rule, which claimed some 20,000 lives.

Mugabe's regime deployed a North Korean-trained crack military unit to fight alleged dissidents in parts of the Matabeleland and Midlands provinces in the 1980s, according to rights groups.

The targets were mainly from the Ndebele ethnic group, perceived as backing a rival to Mugabe, who is from the majority Shona group.

Mugabe did not publicly apologise for the crackdown codenamed Gukurahundi (which means "the rain that washes away the chaff" in Shona) except calling the killings "a moment of madness."

The remains of Thembi Ngwenya, aged 21 at the time of her death in 1983, were the first to be exhumed as part of a healing process promised by the government.

Ngwenya was gunned down with her husband while on their way to the local train station in Tsholotsho, according to the head of the national peace and reconciliation commission.