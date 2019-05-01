Shell and government workers freed in Nigeria: police

Two Shell oil and four government emergency workers kidnapped in Nigeria's restive oil-rich south in two separate attacks last week have been freed, police said Wednesday.

The Royal Dutch Shell oil workers, whose nationalities were not released, were abducted on Thursday in Nigeria's southern Rivers state, the latest in a long line of attacks in a region where kidnapping for ransom is rife.

In that attack, gunmen ambushed their convoy by opening fire at the guards to stop the vehicles, killing two policemen.

The Shell workers were freed six days later on Tuesday, said Rivers State police spokesperson, Nnamdi Omoni.